Chrono.tech (TIME) Price Hits $49.16

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 21.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $34.91 million and $3.78 million worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 132.4% higher against the dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $49.16 or 0.00104640 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00060134 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.59 or 0.00148128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $347.75 or 0.00740269 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.