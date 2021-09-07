Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,640 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Churchill Downs worth $7,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Churchill Downs by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 333,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after purchasing an additional 169,389 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 200,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,486,000 after acquiring an additional 104,078 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,735,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Eye Capital LLC now owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after acquiring an additional 37,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Churchill Downs by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,773,000 after acquiring an additional 36,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Churchill Downs from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Churchill Downs from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.83.

CHDN opened at $216.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.12 and its 200-day moving average is $207.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a one year low of $147.06 and a one year high of $258.32.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.40. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 67.11% and a net margin of 14.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.