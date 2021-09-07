CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.19 and last traded at $13.17. 800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.76.

CIFAF has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated an “average” rating on shares of CI Financial in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CIBC upgraded CI Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.16.

CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.

