CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 32,000 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$690,215.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CIBT Education Group alerts:

On Wednesday, September 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,450.00.

On Monday, August 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,400.00.

On Monday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,650.00.

On Friday, August 13th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 33,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.73 per share, for a total transaction of C$24,090.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 1,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,065.00.

On Monday, August 9th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Thursday, August 5th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 5,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

MBA traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$0.66. 22,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,230. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.56 and a 12 month high of C$0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.28, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.68.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.46 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CIBT Education Group Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company in Canada and China. The company engages in education, media communications, and real estate development businesses. It offers accredited programs, which include general English, college pathway, business English, medical English, English language test preparation, vacation English, online English, TESOL teacher training, automotive technical training, business management, customer service, English teacher preparation, and accounting, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training; and interpreting and translation for Koreans and online English teacher training.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for CIBT Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIBT Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.