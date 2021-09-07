Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,165 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ciena were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Ciena by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,700,993 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,665 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Ciena by 5.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Ciena by 1.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 109,663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $174,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total value of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,849 shares of company stock worth $2,935,997 in the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CIEN opened at $56.92 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.03 and a 12-month high of $61.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.83.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $988.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.41 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 13.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CIEN. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.27.

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

