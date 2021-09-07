Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Evercore ISI lowered Cimarex Energy to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Cimarex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XEC opened at $71.55 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $76.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -210.43, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

