Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.10.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CPXGF. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cineplex from C$20.00 to C$18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of CPXGF stock opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.10. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00.

Cineplex Inc engages in the theatre operations business. It operates in the film entertainment and content, amusement and leisure, and media sectors. The firm also engages in digital commerce, food service, alternative programming, cinema media, digital place-based media, amusement solutions and an online e-sports platform for competitive and passionate gamers.

