Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cineworld Group plc (LON:CINE) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 77 ($1.01).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CINE shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “reduce” rating and issued a GBX 75 ($0.98) price objective on shares of Cineworld Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Peel Hunt dropped their price objective on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Peel Hunt dropped their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Cineworld Group from GBX 70 ($0.91) to GBX 85 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

CINE stock opened at GBX 66.36 ($0.87) on Tuesday. Cineworld Group has a 1 year low of GBX 15.11 ($0.20) and a 1 year high of GBX 124.85 ($1.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £911.12 million and a P/E ratio of -0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,825.90, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 68.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 151.26.

Cineworld Group plc engages in the cinema business. It is also involved in financing, retail, cinema property leasing, property, ticket booking, film distribution, advertising, general partner, and gift promotion activities. The company operates its cinema sites under the Regal, United Artists, Edwards theatres, Cineworld, Picturehouse, Cinema City, Yes Planet, and Rav-Chen brands.

