Cipher Market Capitalization Tops $123,123.85 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 46.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. One Cipher coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $123,123.85 and approximately $880.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cipher has traded 77.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cipher alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.53 or 0.00615691 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000236 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001599 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $609.69 or 0.01193481 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CRYPTO:CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. Cipher’s official website is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cipher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cipher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.