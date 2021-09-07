Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MMA Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 136,493 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,234,000 after buying an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 16,903 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388,081 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Raymond James increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,736,902 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.79.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

