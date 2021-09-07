ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 63,000 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 63,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,291,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.22% of Atlas Air Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 7.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period.

AAWW stock opened at $73.57 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.22 and a 12 month high of $78.45.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAWW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas Air Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

