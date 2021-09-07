ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,478 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.08% of Tenable worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenable by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the second quarter worth $196,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 7,260 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $321,908.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $1,509,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,414 shares of company stock valued at $6,926,792. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TENB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenable presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.08.

Shares of TENB opened at $46.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -179.77 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.14. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

