ClariVest Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,042 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.16% of Gray Television worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC purchased a new position in Gray Television in the second quarter valued at about $2,506,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 89.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,751,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,507 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 16.5% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,057,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,456,000 after acquiring an additional 149,905 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the first quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 50.7% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $22.32 on Tuesday. Gray Television, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.95 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03). Gray Television had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company had revenue of $547.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Gray Television from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Gray Television news, Director D Patrick Laplatney sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,061,115.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

