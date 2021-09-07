ClariVest Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,423 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,574 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Stamps.com worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stamps.com during the first quarter valued at $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Stamps.com by 6,233.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Stamps.com by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 132.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stamps.com news, insider Amine Khechfe sold 4,959 shares of Stamps.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $991,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Roland Clem sold 6,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total transaction of $2,029,741.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,788 shares of company stock valued at $55,096,200. Company insiders own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stamps.com stock opened at $328.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.89 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $306.37 and its 200 day moving average is $233.50. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $159.22 and a one year high of $329.55.

STMP has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group cut shares of Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Northland Securities lowered Stamps.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Stamps.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $340.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Stamps.com Company Profile

Stamps.com, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions. It operates through the following segments: Stamps.com and MetaPack. The Stamps.com segment offers postage online and shipping software solutions offered to consumers, small businesses, e-commerce shippers, enterprise mailers, and high volume shippers.

