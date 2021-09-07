ClariVest Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Franklin Electric worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $575,511,000 after acquiring an additional 340,714 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Electric by 9.2% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,578,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,577,000 after purchasing an additional 218,169 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,215,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,967,000 after buying an additional 3,069 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 714,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,418,000 after buying an additional 54,486 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 39.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 655,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,769,000 after buying an additional 184,162 shares during the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $85.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.98. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $87.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $437.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,382 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $115,258.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.04, for a total value of $274,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,686 shares of company stock worth $881,383. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

Franklin Electric Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment.

