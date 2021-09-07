ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $54,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,618 shares of company stock worth $7,091,649. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $66.41 and a 12-month high of $111.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. The firm has a market cap of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $697.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

