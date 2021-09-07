ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 64.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 94,963 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

In other news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $83.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.53. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.32 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

