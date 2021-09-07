ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $6,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 284,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,373,000 after purchasing an additional 55,492 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $428.00 to $398.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 price target on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $362.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $401.14.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total value of $3,294,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 313,435 shares of company stock worth $115,482,193 in the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $298.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $360.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a PE ratio of 102.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.23 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.20 and a 1-year high of $588.84.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 26.59% and a return on equity of 36.26%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

