ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.31 Million Investment in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBIO. Darwin Global Management Ltd. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 215.3% in the first quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 2,090,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,191 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 61.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,873,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,648 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 15.7% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 7,756,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,660 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3,817.6% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,013,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,446,000 after purchasing an additional 987,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of BridgeBio Pharma in the first quarter worth about $47,110,000. 94.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Scheller sold 13,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $733,349.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBIO opened at $51.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 6.90 and a current ratio of 6.90. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.28.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $54.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.93 million. BridgeBio Pharma had a negative net margin of 789.46% and a negative return on equity of 805.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 5399900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BBIO. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.60.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

