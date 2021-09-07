ClariVest Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,102,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.61% of Verastem at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Verastem during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Verastem stock opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $495.28 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 0.92. Verastem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company has a quick ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.14.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Verastem had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 35.48%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VSTM. BTIG Research raised shares of Verastem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Verastem in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Verastem, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Richard H. Aldrich, Michelle Dipp, Piyush Gupta, Satish Jindal, Eric S. Lander, Robert F. Weinberg, and Christoph H. Westphal on August 4, 2010 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

