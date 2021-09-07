ClariVest Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,436 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LPX. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $28,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth $74,000. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Stephen E. Macadam purchased 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alan Haughie purchased 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a one year low of $27.01 and a one year high of $76.35.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This is an increase from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

