ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 11,125 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,125 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of Repligen worth $6,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 1,900.0% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Repligen by 67.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Repligen by 45.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Repligen alerts:

In other Repligen news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total transaction of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 4,001 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.13, for a total transaction of $1,128,802.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,682 shares of company stock worth $7,982,173. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RGEN stock opened at $292.42 on Tuesday. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $138.00 and a twelve month high of $293.90. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a PE ratio of 163.36 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.27. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. The business had revenue of $162.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.24 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RGEN. Stephens raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.60.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.