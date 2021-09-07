ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 24,700 Shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 34.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $4,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Syneos Health by 1,030.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNH opened at $95.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.21. Syneos Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.26 and a fifty-two week high of $95.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Syneos Health’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason M. Meggs sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $420,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,548,183. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SYNH. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Syneos Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.10.

Syneos Health, Inc provides outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

