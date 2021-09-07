Clarkson (LON:CKN) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,015.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,015 ($52.46) and last traded at GBX 4,010 ($52.39), with a volume of 33784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,965 ($51.80).

Several research firms recently issued reports on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clarkson from GBX 4,110 ($53.70) to GBX 4,295 ($56.11) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target for the company. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their price target on Clarkson from GBX 3,200 ($41.81) to GBX 3,850 ($50.30) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,029 ($52.64).

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -48.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,405.90 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,050.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.60%.

In other Clarkson news, insider Jeff Woyda sold 6,542 shares of Clarkson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,553 ($46.42), for a total transaction of £232,437.26 ($303,680.77).

About Clarkson (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

