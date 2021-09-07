Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $621.18

Clinigen Group plc (LON:CLIN)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 621.18 ($8.12) and traded as low as GBX 609 ($7.96). Clinigen Group shares last traded at GBX 632.50 ($8.26), with a volume of 474,301 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CLIN shares. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of Clinigen Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 886 ($11.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Clinigen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 621.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £841.41 million and a PE ratio of 65.21.

Clinigen Group plc operates as a pharmaceutical and services company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, South Africa, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines.

