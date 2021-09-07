Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,541.35

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,541.35 ($20.14) and traded as high as GBX 1,599 ($20.89). Close Brothers Group shares last traded at GBX 1,595 ($20.84), with a volume of 94,965 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CBG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,828 ($23.88) target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,541.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.97.

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

