Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Reaches New 1-Year High at $132.04

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $132.04 and last traded at $129.27, with a volume of 6463 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.44.

Several analysts have commented on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BTIG Research cut Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. KGI Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.13.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95. The company has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -289.86 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.61% and a negative net margin of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.22 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total transaction of $4,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $848,296.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $4,933,095.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 937,789 shares of company stock valued at $101,535,355 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 434.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 94.6% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

