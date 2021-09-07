Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Trading Up 6.6%

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV)’s stock price was up 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.42 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 202,694 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 35,089,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CLOV shares. cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 284.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV)

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

