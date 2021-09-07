CLS (LON:CLI) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $248.00

Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 248 ($3.24) and traded as low as GBX 239 ($3.12). CLS shares last traded at GBX 243.50 ($3.18), with a volume of 2,251,427 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CLI. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of CLS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.48. The company has a market capitalization of £992.01 million and a P/E ratio of 15.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 248 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 241.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.35 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. CLS’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

CLS Company Profile (LON:CLI)

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

