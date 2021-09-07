CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.83.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNH Industrial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 6.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 481,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 493,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.8% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 238,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CNH Industrial during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 34.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CNHI opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. CNH Industrial has a 52 week low of $7.34 and a 52 week high of $18.49. The firm has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 4.97.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.