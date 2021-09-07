Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY Sells 2,807 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,656 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,807 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 1.6% of Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. 69.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares in the company, valued at $495,059,108. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $378.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $320.39.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $301.14 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.