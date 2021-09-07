Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,890 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 20.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 229,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,597,000 after buying an additional 38,606 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $14,181,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 10.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 4,540 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.3% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 950,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,395,000 after buying an additional 119,070 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter worth about $410,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCEP opened at $61.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.69. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $63.04. The company has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Argus raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Sunday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.20.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

