Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.87 and last traded at $15.16. Approximately 7,890 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 980,318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.70.

CHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Coherus BioSciences in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “c” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coherus BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). Coherus BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 80.53% and a negative net margin of 41.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, CFO Mcdavid Stilwell purchased 3,700 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $49,654.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,020,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,245,000 after purchasing an additional 810,277 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the first quarter worth about $5,894,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 231.8% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after buying an additional 329,251 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 17.9% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 2,101,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,706,000 after buying an additional 318,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 7.4% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,504,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,294,000 after buying an additional 308,905 shares during the last quarter.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of biosimilar therapeutics. Its products include UDENYCA and Coherus COMPLETE. The company was founded by Dennis M. Lanfear, Stuart E. Builder, Dr. Alan Herman, Doug Farrar and Steve Glover in September 2010 and is headquartered in Redwood City, CA.

