CoinPoker (CHP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $66,555.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. In the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a market cap of $8.84 million and $66,555.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.88 or 0.00061293 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.99 or 0.00150647 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.09 or 0.00742973 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00043114 BTC.

CoinPoker is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

