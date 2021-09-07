Collateral Pay (COLL) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.31 Million

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000450 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Collateral Pay has a total market capitalization of $1.31 million and $77,380.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Collateral Pay has traded down 12.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

Collateral Pay Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

