Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Colliers Securities in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $35.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PING. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Ping Identity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ping Identity has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.92.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

PING traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.86. 11,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,036,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 0.94.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 0.46% and a negative net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $21,240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Ping Identity by 109,590.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 10,959 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.