Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Comerica were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Comerica by 43.5% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 14,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Comerica by 16.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 332,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,741,000 after purchasing an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 4.1% in the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1.7% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 84,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after buying an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comerica by 25.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,330,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,950,000 after buying an additional 268,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $72.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. Comerica Incorporated has a 1 year low of $35.76 and a 1 year high of $79.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

CMA has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.84.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.