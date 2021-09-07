Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) was upgraded by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $90.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMA. Compass Point increased their price objective on Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Comerica in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.79.

CMA traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $73.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.05. Comerica has a fifty-two week low of $35.76 and a fifty-two week high of $79.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $749.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.09 million. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comerica will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,477,000 after purchasing an additional 46,254 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Comerica by 1.4% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

