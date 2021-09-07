Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.79. Approximately 147,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

