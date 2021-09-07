Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN) Trading Down 0.6%

Posted by on Sep 7th, 2021

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$10.72 and last traded at C$10.79. Approximately 147,450 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 306,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.85.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUF.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Cominar REIT from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Cominar REIT from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Cominar REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$10.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.71, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93.

About Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF.UN)

Cominar is one of the largest diversified real estate investment trust in Canada and is the largest commercial property owner in the Province of Québec. The REIT owns a real estate portfolio of 415 properties in three different market segments, that is, office properties, retail properties and industrial and flex properties.

