Commerce Bank Acquires 257,822 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1,029.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,822 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $33,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Prologis during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

PLD opened at $138.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.75 billion, a PE ratio of 66.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $139.33.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.20.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

