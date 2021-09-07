Commerce Bank Acquires 4,126 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 331,671 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 32,378.9% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,171 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,683 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 12,699 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 14,567 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $61.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $61.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $56.72.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.14 billion. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

