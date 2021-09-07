Commerce Bank Acquires 4,134 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,836 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PayPal were worth $29,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,599,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $20,058,523,000 after purchasing an additional 236,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,116,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,386,862,000 after acquiring an additional 374,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,479,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,273,465,000 after purchasing an additional 421,457 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,576,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,362,000 after purchasing an additional 511,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,454,842 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,781,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639,951 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,314 shares of company stock worth $14,141,623 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on PayPal from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on PayPal from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.74.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $288.68 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.88 and a 200 day moving average of $268.64. The company has a market capitalization of $339.21 billion, a PE ratio of 70.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

