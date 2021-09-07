Commerce Bank Buys 58,344 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,164,411 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 58,344 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.64% of Valvoline worth $37,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Valvoline by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VVV opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.91. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.34 and a 12 month high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total value of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on VVV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

