Commerce Bank Decreases Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,979 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 4,636 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Garmin worth $25,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.14.

NASDAQ GRMN opened at $176.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $91.84 and a one year high of $178.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.39.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. Research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.14%.

In other news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

