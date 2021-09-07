Commerce Bank Grows Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $42,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,776,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,055,548,000 after purchasing an additional 105,616 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,843,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $851,420,000 after purchasing an additional 88,248 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,578,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $799,955,000 after purchasing an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,448,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,418,000 after purchasing an additional 128,969 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 8.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,163,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $479,323,000 after acquiring an additional 163,695 shares during the last quarter. 77.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Barclays cut Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.88.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $228.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market cap of $71.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $188.14 and a fifty-two week high of $242.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $228.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.72.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

