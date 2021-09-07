Commerce Bank Has $25.47 Million Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $2,471,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in The Boeing by 8.3% during the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 29,331 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA opened at $216.23 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.91. The company has a market capitalization of $126.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.72.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

