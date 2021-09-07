Commerce Bank Has $31.12 Million Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Commerce Bank trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 754,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,987 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $31,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.06.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $347.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.85.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.