Commerce Bank Has $32.48 Million Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 14,432 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned about 0.08% of Parker-Hannifin worth $32,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNC Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.4% in the first quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 42.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.43.

PH opened at $289.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.78. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 27.39%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

