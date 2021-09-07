Commerce Bank Has $35.48 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Commerce Bank cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,982 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 38,878 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Intel were worth $35,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 57,589 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth about $708,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Intel by 87.9% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 8,271 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the period. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $78.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.56.

INTC opened at $53.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

