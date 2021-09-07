Commerce Bank Has $37.96 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 695,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,318 shares during the period. Commerce Bank owned 0.27% of PulteGroup worth $37,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 285.3% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.77.

NYSE:PHM opened at $53.39 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.48. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $63.90.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

